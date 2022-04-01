Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:51 IST
Man dies as AC compressor explosion triggers fire
A 45-year-old mechanic died on Friday after an air-conditioner compressor exploded, causing a fire at his residence here, police said.

The fire broke out around 8.30 am at the residence of Sanjay Kumar, an AC-refrigerator mechanic, in Manohar Nagar near Pataudi Chowk here, they said.

Kumar was sleeping in his room on the ground floor while his wife and two children were on the first floor at the time of the incident, police said.

Hearing the explosion, the family members rushed to help but couldn't enter the space due to heavy smoke, they said.

After getting information, a team of police and two fire tenders reached the spot and started a rescue operation, officials said, adding the charred body of Kumar was found in the ground floor room after three hours of efforts.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Kumar of New Colony police station said, ''Due to heavy smoke and suffocation, the mechanic could not even cry for help. He was charred to death in the fire.'' The rescue team prevented the fire from spreading to the basement and the first floor, the SHO said.

''Due to the thick smoke, it took time to reach the house owner, who was charred,'' said Fire Safety Officer Gulshan Kalra.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

