Dr. S Raju takes over as Director-General of Geological Survey of India

Dr. S Raju has taken over as the Director-General of Geological Survey of India (GSI) in Kolkata today. He succeeds Shri R. S. Garkhal who superannuated on 31st March 2022. Prior to assuming the present post Dr. Raju was holding the post of Additional Director General and National Head, Mission-III & IV at GSI HQ.

After taking over as DG, GSI Dr. Raju said that Geological Survey of India is poised to focus continuously on the programs of core national importance in the field of mineral resources augmentation in the country and to aim at for closer interactions and engagements with the mining sector, industries and academic institutes of national and international repute. More emphasis will be given for planned and focused R&D and operational activities with the advancement of analytical facilities and field activities for better delivery of action-oriented results particularly in mineral exploration and in the Public Good Geoscience sectors to ensure GSI's constant services, and commitment in nation-building endeavours, he said.

As Additional Director General, National Heads Mission-III & IV, Dr. Raju had been steering planning, programming and implementation of various geoscientific projects of national importance. He has several publications on various topics of geosciences in reputed national and international peer-reviewed journals.

