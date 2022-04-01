Left Menu

UK officials begin to receive 50 pound fines following probe into Downing Street parties - Sky

British officials have begun to receive fines for COVID regulation breaches, Sky News reported on Friday, days after police said an initial 20 fines would be handed out after an investigation into lockdown parties. Sky said the first of those fines were 50 pounds ($65.54). ($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:40 IST
UK officials begin to receive 50 pound fines following probe into Downing Street parties - Sky
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British officials have begun to receive fines for COVID regulation breaches, Sky News reported on Friday, days after police said an initial 20 fines would be handed out after an investigation into lockdown parties.

Sky said the first of those fines were 50 pounds ($65.54). The officials were not named. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022