UK officials begin to receive 50 pound fines following probe into Downing Street parties - Sky

British officials have begun to receive fines for COVID regulation breaches, Sky News reported on Friday, days after police said an initial 20 fines would be handed out after an investigation into lockdown parties.

Sky said the first of those fines were 50 pounds ($65.54). The officials were not named. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

