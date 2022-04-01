HC quashes detention of BJP functionary under the Goondas Act

A division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday quashed the orders of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner detaining BJP functionary R Kalyanaraman under the Goondas Act.

The bench of Justices P N Prakash and A A Nakkiran quashed the detention order dated October 23, 2021 of the Commissioner on technical ground, while allowing a habeas corpus writ petition from Shanthi, Kalyanaraman's wife.

Among other things, petitioner contended that her husband, former national secretary of Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Mahasangh (BJMM) and a BJP State working committee member was detained earlier under the provisions of the same Goondas Act by an order passed by the Coimbatore district Collector in February, 2021. And the High Court had set aside the same in June last year. There was no change in the circumstances to invoke the provisions of the same Act once again to detain him, she contended.

The detaining authority had issued the detention order mechanically without application of mind to the facts of the case, she added.

Kalyanaraman was earlier arrested for posting certain objectionable tweets.

