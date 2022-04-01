Left Menu

UK officials begin to receive 50 pound fines following probe into Downing Street parties - Sky

The officials were not named. The event was one of 12 that police said in January they were investigating, based on evidence passed to them by an internal government inquiry that found Johnson's staff enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:54 IST
UK officials begin to receive 50 pound fines following probe into Downing Street parties - Sky

British officials have begun to receive fines for COVID regulation breaches, Sky News reported on Friday, days after police said an initial 20 fines would be handed out after an investigation into lockdown parties.

Sky said the fines related to a June 18, 2020 leaving party in the Cabinet Office - a building at the heart of the government estate and physically connected to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street offices and residence. Sky said the first of those fines were 50 pounds ($65.54). The officials were not named.

The event was one of 12 that police said in January they were investigating, based on evidence passed to them by an internal government inquiry that found Johnson's staff enjoyed alcohol-fuelled parties. The issue threatened Johnson's position earlier when members of his own party began calling for him to quit and public trust in his leadership plummeted - although the focus on Ukraine has relieved some of the immediate pressure on him. ($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022