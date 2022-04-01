Left Menu

CBI recovers Rs 60 lakh from home of CR official held for bribery

The CBI on Friday said it had seized Rs 60 lakh in unaccounted money from the residence of a Central Railway official who was arrested a day earlier.CR assistant divisional engineer south AB Chaturvedi was held on Thursday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a contractor to clear the latters work bill of Rs 89.55 lakh, as per a CBI official.We have recovered Rs 60 lakh in unaccounted cash from his residence.

The CBI on Friday said it had seized Rs 60 lakh in unaccounted money from the residence of a Central Railway official who was arrested a day earlier.

CR assistant divisional engineer (south) AB Chaturvedi was held on Thursday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from a contractor to clear the latter's work bill of Rs 89.55 lakh, as per a CBI official.

''We have recovered Rs 60 lakh in unaccounted cash from his residence. Chaturvedi has been remanded in custody till April 4. Further probe is underway,'' the Central Bureau of Investigation official said.

