Left Menu

Haryana contractor threatens top HRECL official for confidential info; complaint lodged

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-04-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 20:18 IST
Haryana contractor threatens top HRECL official for confidential info; complaint lodged
  • Country:
  • India

A top official of the Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation Limited (HRECL) on Friday alleged that a contractor barged into his office here and allegedly threatened him for refusing to disclose details of tenders, police said.

Deepak Kundu, general manager of HRECL, also shot off a letter narrating the incident to Commissioner of Police Kala Ramachandran, and the police are verifying the complaint, they said.

According to the complainant, Baljit Yadav of Sector 4 allegedly barged into the HRECL office on Khandsa Road and sought details of tenders for a contract of bus body manufacturing, the police said.

''He wanted details of other competing firms and the rates proposed by them. I told him it was confidential and I was not allowed to share same. Hearing this, he got very angry and started abusing in front of the entire staff. He even threatened me with dire consequences,'' Kundu alleged in his complaint.

The local Sadar police station said an investigation was launched based on the complaint.

''We have received the complaint and are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,'' said SHO Dinesh Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022