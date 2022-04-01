Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the latter's office in the national capital.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday met Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the latter's office in the national capital. He handed over a memorandum on the needs of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin visited government schools and mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Friday. On a three-day visit to Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday met PM Narendra Modi and urged the Centre to allow the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils.

He said many of them are fleeing Lanka and coming to the state through the sea route in the wake of the economic crisis in the island nation. Stalin handed over a 14-point charter of demands to PM Modi. He had also met Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (ANI)

