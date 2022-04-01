Congress councillor murder: Man arrested from Jharkhand

One person was arrested from Jharkhand in connection with the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said on Friday.

The accused, who is believed to be one of the main conspirators of the murder, was arrested on Thursday night from Giridih by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

So far, three people have been arrested in connection with the death of Kandu, the councillor of Jhalda Municipality who was shot dead on March 13.

The police, however, did not share details of what role the person arrested from Giridih played in the killing -- whether he was a hitman or had ordered the murder.

''He is one of the primary conspirators involved in the killing of Tapan Kandu. We are grilling him and the investigation is on,'' a police officer told PTI.

