Russian defence ministry says Ukrainian helicopters attacked oil facility
Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:55 IST
Russia's defence ministry on Friday said two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters were responsible for an attack on a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, but it added that the facility did not supply fuel to the military.
In its statement, the ministry said the two helicopters attacked after crossing the border at an extremely low altitude.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'Servant of the People' series returns to Netflix
Losses mount in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, regional governor says
Putin should be recognised as war criminal, Ukrainian defence minister tells EU lawmakers
TOP WRAP 5-Russia bogged down, blasting Ukrainian cities as war enters fourth week
Spain has registered 4,500 Ukrainian refugees so far, minister says