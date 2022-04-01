Left Menu

CBI to send samples of Bogtui victims for DNA test

PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:37 IST
The CBI has decided to send samples of the eight people killed in West Bengal's Birbhum district for DNA tests, an officer said on Friday.

Charred bodies of the eight people were recovered from Bogtui village in Rampurhat police station area of the district, hours after the murder of a local TMC leader.

''We are planning to conduct DNA tests on those killed in the carnage. Can't share much on this as the investigation is in a crucial stage,'' the officer told PTI.

During the day, the CBI questioned the present inspector-in-charge of the Rampurhat police station in connection with their investigation, he added.

Later in the night, a CBI team led DIG Akhilesh Singh conducted a search operation at Bogtui village and spoke to a handful of locals.

The incident, which happened on March 21, sent shockwaves across the nation with the Calcutta High Court directing the CBI to take over the probe.

