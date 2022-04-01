Left Menu

Accused on bail tries to set himself on fire at police station

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-04-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 22:54 IST
Accused on bail tries to set himself on fire at police station
  • Country:
  • India

An accused in a robbery case tried to set himself on fire at Sakkardara police station here but was saved in time, an official said.

Sonu Rajkumar Dandekar (32) was arrested in a robbery case last month and subsequently got bail, he said.

He had requested police to return his seized cell phone, but the request was rejected as investigation was going on, the official said.

Around 7.30 pm on Thursday, Sonu, apparently angry over police's refusal to return his phone, walked into the police station after dousing himself in kerosene and lit a matchstick.

His shirt caught fire but the policemen in the station overpowered him and doused the flames, the official said.

He was taken in custody and a case under IPC section 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) was registered against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022