Accused on bail tries to set himself on fire at police station

An accused in a robbery case tried to set himself on fire at Sakkardara police station here but was saved in time, an official said.

Sonu Rajkumar Dandekar (32) was arrested in a robbery case last month and subsequently got bail, he said.

He had requested police to return his seized cell phone, but the request was rejected as investigation was going on, the official said.

Around 7.30 pm on Thursday, Sonu, apparently angry over police's refusal to return his phone, walked into the police station after dousing himself in kerosene and lit a matchstick.

His shirt caught fire but the policemen in the station overpowered him and doused the flames, the official said.

He was taken in custody and a case under IPC section 309 (Attempt to commit suicide) was registered against him.

