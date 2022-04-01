No fine for not wearing masks in Delhi

No penalty will be imposed for not wearing face masks in the national capital as the COVID-19 positivity rate has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated, according to the Delhi government's order on Friday. The decision to lift the mask mandate was taken during the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Thursday.

However, Delhi's Health and Family Welfare Department said that it is advisory for all public to wear masks in public places. However, no penalty will be imposed for such offence from immediate effect till further orders. The order copy read, "Whereas notification dated June 13, 2020, as further amended dated November 20, 2020, in respect of The Delhi Epidemic Diseases, (management of COVID-19) Regulations, 2020 was issued. And whereas, DDMA in its meeting held on March 31, 2022, noted that the positivity rate of COVID-19 infection has come down substantially and a majority of the population has been vaccinated."

"And therefore, the DDMA after examining all the relevant facts related to the issue of penalprovisions for not adhering to the covid protocol of wearing of mask at public places,decided that, in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover inall public places has been made an offence," the order read further. Before this order, there was a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in Delhi.

Delhi reported 131 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday and one death, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.57 per cent. Besides Delhi, Maharashtra Government on Thursday announced that all COVID-19 related restrictions including the wearing of masks in public places will be withdrawn from Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)