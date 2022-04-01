Left Menu

Scoreboard: KKR versus PBKS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 23:07 IST
Scoreboard: KKR versus PBKS
  • Country:
  • India

Ajinkya Rahane c Odean Smith b Rabada 12 Venkatesh Iyer c Harpreet Brar b Odean Smith 3 Shreyas Iyer c Rabada b Rahul Chahar 26 Sam Billings not out 24 Nitish Rana lbw b Rahul Chahar 0 Andre Russell not out 70 Extras (lb 1, w 3, nb 2) 6 Total (4 wickets, 14.3 overs) 141 Fall of Wickets 14-1, 38-2, 51-3, 51-4 Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh 3-0-32-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-23-1, Odean Smith 2-0-39-1, Rahul Chahar 4-1-13-2, Harpreet Brar 2-0-20-0, Liam Livingstone 0.3-0-13-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

(Updated) NASA observatory captures significant X-Class solar flare

 United States
2
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
3
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022