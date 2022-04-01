Scoreboard: KKR versus PBKS

Ajinkya Rahane c Odean Smith b Rabada 12 Venkatesh Iyer c Harpreet Brar b Odean Smith 3 Shreyas Iyer c Rabada b Rahul Chahar 26 Sam Billings not out 24 Nitish Rana lbw b Rahul Chahar 0 Andre Russell not out 70 Extras (lb 1, w 3, nb 2) 6 Total (4 wickets, 14.3 overs) 141 Fall of Wickets 14-1, 38-2, 51-3, 51-4 Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh 3-0-32-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-23-1, Odean Smith 2-0-39-1, Rahul Chahar 4-1-13-2, Harpreet Brar 2-0-20-0, Liam Livingstone 0.3-0-13-0.

