3 killed in police encounter in Assam

Three suspected dacoits were killed in two separate incidents of gun fight with the police in Assam on Friday, officials said.

A gang of dacoits and murder accused was being tracked for the last one month, Goalpara's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle transporting areca nuts in Agia in Goalpara around 8.30 pm, he said.

When those travelling in the vehicle were asked to step out, they refused, following which police fired at the tyres of the vehicle, the officer said.

The suspected dacoits also allegedly opened fire, which led to a gunfight. Three people were injured, and two of them died on the way to the Goalpara Civil Hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shahjehan Ali and Sushen Ali, he added.

In the second incident in Kokrajhar district, a former NLFB militant, who was leading a gang of 10-15 dacoits, was arrested on Thursday from Chirang district.

He was taken by the police to Ultapani reserve forest in Kokrajhar to retrieve looted gold ornaments and money that were hidden there.

As they reached the spot, the former militant picked up a revolver from where the booty was kept and allegedly fired before attempting to escape, police said.

As he started running, the police opened fire and he was hit by a bullet. He was taken to the Kokrajhar Civil Hospital where he was declared dead, they said.

Gold ornaments, Rs 1 lakh in cash and a 7.65 mm pistol with four rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the spot. The former militant was identified as Sanjula Warry.

Assam is witnessing a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year.

