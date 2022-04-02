Left Menu

Guatemala expects more migration after U.S. expulsion policy ends

The comments from Guatemala's migration institute and foreign ministry came shortly after the U.S. government said it would end the pandemic-related order that effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico. As well as an increase in Guatemalan migration, people of other nationalities could also generate "an increase in irregular migratory flows... in the region" and "the formation of massive groups," Guatemalan officials said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:51 IST
Guatemala expects more migration after U.S. expulsion policy ends

Guatemala's government expects the number of Guatemalans seeking to migrate to rise after the U.S. government ends its Title 42 expulsion policy, officials said on Friday. The comments from Guatemala's migration institute and foreign ministry came shortly after the U.S. government said it would end the pandemic-related order that effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system at the border with Mexico.

As well as an increase in Guatemalan migration, people of other nationalities could also generate "an increase in irregular migratory flows... in the region" and "the formation of massive groups," Guatemalan officials said in a statement. In recent years, hundreds of thousands of Central Americans have crossed the U.S. border, many with the intention to seek asylum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand
4
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022