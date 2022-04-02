Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation in east of country remains extremely difficult
Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 04:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 04:08 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said the military situation in the country's east remained extremely difficult and said Russia was preparing for new strikes in the Donbas region and the city of Kharkiv.
In a video address, he said Russian troops in the north of the country were pulling back, slowly but noticeably.
