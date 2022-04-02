Pope says he is considering trip to Kyiv
Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 14:30 IST
Pope Francis said on Saturday that he was considering a trip to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Asked by a reporter on the plane taking him from Rome to Malta if he was considering an invitation made by Ukrainian political and religious authorities, Francis answered: "Yes, it is on the table." He gave no further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
