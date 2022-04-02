Left Menu

UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs

British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday he has prevented the use of another private jet that has links to Russian oligarchs. "We won’t stand by and watch those who’ve made millions through (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed," Shapps said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 14:46 IST
UK prevents use of private jet linked to Russian oligarchs
Grant Shapps Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Saturday he has prevented the use of another private jet that has links to Russian oligarchs.

"We won't stand by and watch those who've made millions through (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's patronage live their lives in peace as innocent blood is shed," Shapps said on Twitter. The Department for Transport (DfT) said it has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to prevent the aircraft from taking off from London Luton Airport.

The aircraft will remain at the airport while officials investigate further whether it falls under the recent sanctions legislation banning all aircraft connected with Russia, following its invasion of Ukraine. The DfT said it would not be commenting on the aircraft's ownership while it investigates.

The department has already detained one private helicopter belonging to HeliCo Group LLC and two private jets. The two jets belong to Eugene Shvidler, a sanctioned billionaire business associate of Roman Abramovich.

Russia denies targeting civilians in an invasion that began on Feb. 24 when Putin launched what he called a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022