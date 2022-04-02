Left Menu

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-04-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 15:18 IST
Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians have not included star batter Suryakumar Yadav and are playing the same XI.

Rajasthan have made one change to their playing XI with pacer Navdeep Saini coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Teams: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Anmolpreet Singh, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna.

