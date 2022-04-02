Left Menu

CBI summons TMC leader for questioning in cattle smuggling case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The CBI has summoned TMC leader Anubrata Mondal for the fifth time for questioning in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, a senior official of the agency said on Saturday.

The Trinamool Congress Birbhum district president has been asked to appear before Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths at 11 AM on April 6, he said.

CBI's notice came after the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday upheld a single bench order which refused to grant Mondal protection from arrest in the case.

Mondal was earlier summoned by the investigating agency for questioning on February 14 and 25, and March 4 and 15. He did not appear once citing ill-health.

The CBI had on September 21, 2020 filed a case against BSF commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle trade along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants. Mohammad Enamul Haque, the alleged kingpin of the racket, was arrested from New Delhi in November 2020.

