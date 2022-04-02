7 dead as truck falls into valley in TN, CM condoles
Seven people, including women who were on their way to a temple in a village here were killed while 22 others sustained grievous injuries after the pick-up truck they were travelling in plunged into a valley on Saturday.Chief Minister M K Stalin offered his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the kin of those who died.
Seven people, including women who were on their way to a temple in a village here were killed while 22 others sustained grievous injuries after the pick-up truck they were travelling in plunged into a valley on Saturday.
Chief Minister M K Stalin offered his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the kin of those who died. He also announced a relief of Rs 50,000 for the families of those injured.
Around 30 devotees from Puliyur village were proceeding to a temple located on the hilltop of Sembarai in the district when the mishap took place. The driver of the truck, while negotiating a curve on the ghat road lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, a police official told PTI.
''We received information that seven people died and 22 others were injured in the accident. Officials have gone to the spot for further investigation,'' the official said.
Expressing grief over the deaths, Stalin said, ''... I have ordered authorities to speed up the treatment to the injured at the district government hospital.'' A video of the incident showed water bottles and slippers strewn around the place while injured women and children were seen lying on the ground far away from the vehicle which had turned turtle.
A case has been registered and further investigations are on, police said.
