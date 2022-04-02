Left Menu

'CBI lost its independent views': Manickam Tagore attacks Centre for 'misusing' agency

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday criticised the Central government for 'misusing' the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said that the agency has 'lost all its independent views'.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Saturday criticised the Central government for 'misusing' the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and said that the agency has 'lost all its independent views'. Tagore's statement comes after Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana remarked that the CBI's credibility has come under public scrutiny.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "CJI spoke the truth, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is controlling CBI; it has lost all its independent views; govt is misusing CBI, ED... Amit Shah should listen to CJI." Earlier on Friday CJI recommended that there is an immediate requirement for the creation of an "independent umbrella institution", so as to bring various agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Enforcement Directorate (ED), etc. under one roof.

"There is an immediate requirement for the creation of an independent umbrella institution, so as to bring various agencies like the CBI, SFIO, ED, etc. under one roof. This body is required to be created under a statute, clearly defining its powers, functions and jurisdictions. Such a law will also lead to much needed legislative oversight," CJI Ramana said while delivering the 19th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture in Delhi on Friday. CJI also opined that people hesitate to approach the police in times of despair as the image of the institution of police is regrettably tarnished by allegations of corruption, police excesses, lack of impartiality and close nexus with the political class.

"The truth is, that no matter how deficient and non-cooperative the other institutions maybe, if you all stand by your ethics and stand united with integrity, nothing can come in the way of your duty. In fact, this stands true for all institutions," CJI said. (ANI)

