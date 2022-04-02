Latur celebrates Gudi Padwa with fervour, local IMA unit holds motorcycle rally
PTI | Latur | Updated: 02-04-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 19:02 IST
The removal of COVID-19 restrictions by the Maharashtra government led to the celebration of Gudi Padwa with tradition gaiety in Latur on Saturday, with the highlight of the day being a well-attended motorcycle rally by the local women's wing of the Indian Medical Association.
The rally was held to spread the message of health and cleanliness to keep pandemics at bay, the organisers said.
