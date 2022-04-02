Rs 1.77 cr worth drugs seized in TN

Ganja, gutka and other drugs worth nearly Rs 1.77 crore were seized in Tamil Nadu as part of a special operation, police said on Saturday.

A total of 3,187 people were arrested and 102 vehicles were seized during the last five days from March 28 as part of Operation Ganja 2.0, a release said after a review meeting held by DGP Sylendra Babu with senior police officials in the Coimbatore Range.

The meeting discussed steps to be taken to prevent drugs and ganja peddling and tobacco products smuggling. Also, maintaining traffic rules and preventing accidents were taken up at the meeting.

Later, Sylendra Babu presented merit certificates to those police officials engaged in the seizure of drugs in the Coimbatore Range, the release said.

