Left Menu

Punjab's ration depot holders demand commission

Ration depot holders demand a commission of Rs 200 per quintal in view of the Punjab government's new door-to-door ration scheme and threatened to High Court if the demands are not fulfilled.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 02-04-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 20:12 IST
Punjab's ration depot holders demand commission
Ration depot holders demand commission in view of the state govt's new door-to-door ration scheme. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ration depot holders demand a commission of Rs 200 per quintal in view of the Punjab government's new door-to-door ration scheme and threatened to High Court if the demands are not fulfilled. "I have talked to the district and block president, requesting a guideline. We demand employment," Surinder Shinda, President, Punjab Ration Depot Holders' Association told ANI.

"Eight ration depot holders have died. The Punjab government gave no compensation. We haven't received two years' commission under Prime Minister Rozgar Yojana. We demand to see policies. Like Delhi, we need Rs 200 per quintal commission. We will go to the High Court if our demands are not fulfilled," added Surinder Shinda. Earlier on Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out a doorstep ration delivery scheme in the state.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to start doorstep delivery of ration for the people of Punjab. Our officers will call you to ask the timings of the same and will deliver the ration at that time," Mann said. He also informed that the scheme is an optional one, and the ration-card holders can opt-out of it.

Mann also assured that the ration that'll be delivered will be of good quality. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States
4
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022