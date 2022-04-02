Left Menu

PWD engineer booked for submitting fake certificate to get higher pay

A person named Rajbala had lodged a complaint against Kumar with the public works department in August last year.

A government employee has been booked for allegedly submitting fake educational certificates to be eligible for a higher pay, officials said on Saturday.

The accused Ashok Kumar was appointed to a junior rank in the the public works department in 2004 and he eventually got promoted as an executive engineer. He then applied for a revised pay scale for which he allegedly furnished fake certificates, they said.

A person named Rajbala had lodged a complaint against Kumar with the public works department in August last year. An internal investigation found him to be to be guilty, following which sub divisional officer Aas Mohammad filed a police complaint against him, an official said.

An FIR has been registered against him under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station, assistant sub inspector Raj Kumar, the investigating officer, said.

