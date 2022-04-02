Ukrainian journalist killed in combat zone

Left Menu

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:19 IST
A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital has been found dead.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's office said in a statement Saturday that Maks Levin was killed with two gunshots, fired allegedly by the Russian military. Levin's body was found in the Huta Mezhyhirska village on Friday.

Levin, 40, worked as a photojournalist and videographer for many Ukrainian and international publications.

Levin has been missing since March 13, when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv to report on the fighting in the region.

An investigation into his death has been launched.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

