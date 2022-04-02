Left Menu

Congress seeks probe into Kerala Fire Force training to PFI activists

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan on Saturday demanded that the state government order an inquiry into the training provided by Kerala Fire and Rescue Services personnel to Popular Front of India (PFI) activists in Ernakulam, which has triggered a major controversy in the state.

Last week, the Fire and Rescue personnel had reportedly conducted a training session for PFI activists as part of a programme organised by the outfit at a hall in Aluva near here.

Satheesan attacked the ruling CPI(M) and alleged that the Left party was appeasing the majority and minority extremism for 'political gains'.

''Earlier there were reports that such organisations have infiltrated police forces and created issues. The CPI(M) should end this appeasement politics. It's the Left party which appoints people for key posts resulting in police losing the line of control,'' Satheesan told the media here.

Images of the training session have gone viral following which the state Fire Force Chief B Sandhya ordered an investigation into the matter.

The matter came to light after BJP state chief K Surendran had posted the images of the training session on Twitter, saying the Left government was giving red carpet for ''jihadi forces''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

