Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL55 RAMZAN Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting from Sunday New Delhi: The Ramzan moon was sighted this evening and Muslims in India will begin fasting from Sunday.

Every year, the sighting of the Ramzan moon brings great cheer for Muslims as they scamper to make preparations for fasting and head to mosques to begin special 'Taraweeh' prayers.

DEL57 INDIA-NEPAL-RAILWAY First broad-gauge passenger railway link thrown open between India and Nepal New Delhi: In a historic move to boost connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday inaugurated the first broad-gauge passenger railway service connecting Bihar's Jayanagar with Nepal's Kurtha region.

DEL58 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY Cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 184.64 crore New Delhi: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 184.64 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said.

DEL50 LDALL INDIA-NEPAL Nepal PM Deuba urges Modi to establish mechanism to resolve boundary issue New Delhi: India and Nepal on Saturday unveiled a cross-border railway network and several other developmental initiatives even as Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba pitched for setting up of a bilateral mechanism to resolve the lingering boundary issue.

BOM15 MH-LD NCB WITNESS-DEATH NCB witness in Aryan Khan case dies of `heart attack'; Maha home minister orders probe Mumbai: Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack, police said on Saturday.

BOM18 GJ-KEJRIWAL-LD ROADSHOW Give one chance to AAP in Gujarat, says Kejriwal as he kickstarts party's poll campaign with roadshow Ahmedabad: Appealing the people of Gujarat to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance and accusing the ruling BJP of becoming arrogant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

CAL1 AN-VIRUS-FREE Active case count hits zero, A&N Islands turn coronavirus-free Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands became a COVID-free union territory with the active case count falling to zero, a health official said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD1 SC-ARBITRAL AWARDS 'Very sorry state of affairs': SC over delay in execution of arbitral awards New Delhi: The Supreme Court has expressed concern over delay in execution of arbitral awards, calling it ''a very sorry state of affairs''.

BUSINESS DEL32 BIZ-INDIA-AUS-LD TRADE PACT India, Aus ink trade pact; thousands of Indian goods to get duty-free access New Delhi: India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 6,000 broad sectors of India, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery.

DEL3 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 7.20 New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Saturday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last 12 days to Rs 7.20 per litre.

FOREIGN FGN35 PAK-INDIA-LD BAJWA Pak Army chief Bajwa says all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that all disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue, saying Islamabad continues to believe in using diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir, to keep the ''flames of fire away from our region''. By Sajjad Hussain FGN37 UK-KHALSA-TV-LICENCE UK media watchdog suspends Khalsa TV licence over Khalistani propaganda London: The UK’s media watchdog has suspended the licence of Khalsa Television Limited to broadcast in the country after an investigation found its KTV channel breached broadcasting rules with Khalistani propaganda. By Aditi Khanna FGN61 PREZ-TURKMENISTAN-2NDLD MEETING India, Turkmenistan sign 4 MoUs for cooperation, agree to expand bilateral trade Ashgabat: India and Turkmenistan signed four agreements, including in financial intelligence and disaster management, as President Ram Nath Kovind met his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov here on Saturday and agreed to expand bilateral trade and energy cooperation to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership.

FGN69 LANKA-INDIA-TROOPS-REPORTS Lankan Defence Ministry dismisses reports Indian troops in country to help maintain law and order Colombo: The Sri Lankan Defence Ministry on Saturday rejected social media speculation that Indian Armed troops had arrived in the island nation to help maintain law and order, amidst growing public protests on rising prices and scarcity of essential commodities.

FGN53 LANKA-3RDLD EMERGENCY Crisis-hit Lanka imposes curfew as food, fuel and power shortage trigger more protests Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Saturday imposed a 36-hour curfew as a nationwide public emergency has been enforced ahead of a planned anti-government rally over the worst economic crisis in the island nation that has hit the common man badly.

