Documentary on Lt Col Ajit Bhandarkar launched

A documentary film titled ‘The Saga of a Braveheart’ based on the life of Lieutenant Colonel Ajit Bhandarkar who was martyred in an anti-terrorist operation in 1999 was released on Saturday by a Union Minister, an official statement said.

The film, launched by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, is based on the biography of Bhandarkar written by his wife Shakuntala Bhandarkar, it said.

Bhandarkar was posted in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, and had taken part in a major anti-terrorist operation on October 30, 1999.

He was fatally injured during the operation fighting terrorists. The officer was posthumously awarded with ‘Shaurya Chakra’ for showing exemplary courage during the operation.

The minister at the launch event lamented the country’s failure to include soldiers and their families among heroes it chooses to celebrate.

''For decades, the galaxy of heroes that India celebrated, included in very small part, the men and women in uniforms and their families whom I call the real heroes who shaped this nation and protected this democracy,'' Chandrasekhar said.

He added that the trend has changed in the last seven years. The documentary has been made by Maya Films.

