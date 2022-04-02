Left Menu

CRPF marks its 55th anniversary, celebrates Raising Day in J-K's Bemina

28 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marked its 55th anniversary on Friday and the Raising Day celebrations took place at unit headquarters at Bemina in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar with a ceremonial guard of honour and inspection of the guard by Commandant Jitendra Kumar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 02-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 22:44 IST
CRPF marks its 55th anniversary, celebrates Raising Day in J-K's Bemina
CRPF marks its 55th anniversary (Picture courtesy: CRPF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

28 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marked its 55th anniversary on Friday and the Raising Day celebrations took place at unit headquarters at Bemina in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar with a ceremonial guard of honour and inspection of the guard by Commandant Jitendra Kumar. According to a CRPF's statement, this was followed by a Sainik Samelan, where Commandant Kumar emphasised the preparedness of personnel for new and emerging challenges of internal security management in the country.

In his address, Kumar laid stress on the importance of the mental and physical well-being of personnel. Personnel of the unit on the same evening celebrated the occasion with a colourful musical event which was attended by DIG North and South, Srinagar, Randeep Rana and Mathew A John respectively.

Today, the unit organised a food festival in the unit precincts for personnel and the civilian population living in the catchment area. Delicacies from various regions of the country were showcased at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022