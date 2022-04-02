Ukrainian troops have retaken full control of Kyiv region, says deputy defence minister
Ukrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday.
"The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader," she said in a post on Facebook.
