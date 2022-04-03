Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia aims to seize east, south of country

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 02:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 02:47 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Russian forces aimed to seize the east and south of the country and complained Western nations had not provided Kyiv with enough anti-missile systems.

In a late night video address, Zelenskiy also praised forces defending the besieged port of Mariupol, saying their resistance was allowing other cities to gain valuable time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

