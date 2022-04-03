BRIEF-Red Cross says operation to get civilians out of Mariupol is ongoing, says situation on ground is volatile
April 2 (Reuters) -
* INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEE OF THE RED CROSS SAYS OPERATION TO GET CIVILIANS OUT OF MARIUPOL IS ONGOING, SAYS SITUATION ON GROUND IS VOLATILE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
