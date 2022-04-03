Left Menu

One injured in cross-firing with police in UP's Rampur

One person got injured in cross-firing between Uttar Pradesh police and two miscreants on a motorcycle who tried to flee when the cops stopped them at a checkpoint in the Rampur district, said officials on Saturday.

ANI | Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 09:39 IST
ASP Sansar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person got injured in cross-firing between Uttar Pradesh police and two miscreants on a motorcycle who tried to flee when the cops stopped them at a checkpoint in the Rampur district, said officials on Saturday. Police informed that one miscreant sustained injuries while the other remains absconding.

"We tried to stop two persons for regular checking at a checkpoint who were coming on a motorcycle in Saifni village of Rampur district, however, they fled. One of our officials chased them on a two-wheeler and they started firing at him," ASP Sansar Singh told ANI. He further said, "The police official also fired back on the two miscreants in a bid to protect himself. So, one of the miscreants got injured in the cross-firing."

Police said that the injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. "The injured has been shifted to a hospital while the absconded has a criminal background. He is also wanted in two other criminal cases. Action will be taken against the miscreants," police added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

