2 held for autorickshaw theft after encounter in Mathura

Later, an FIR was registered at Farah police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Azim, the police said.Following a tip-off, a police team surrounded Ranveer and Guddu Singh.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 03-04-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons who allegedly fled with a man's autorickshaw were arrested here following an encounter, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire that took place on Saturday, they said.

The accused, Ranveer and Guddu Singh, had hailed an auto from Agra on Saturday. When they reached near Deendayal Dham here, they thrashed the auto driver, Azim, and fled with his vehicle. Later, an FIR was registered at Farah police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Azim, the police said.

Following a tip-off, a police team surrounded Ranveer and Guddu Singh. In the encounter, Ranveer sustained bullet injuries in one of his legs while Singh surrendered, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said.

The injured accused was admitted to the hospital and his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

