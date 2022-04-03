Russia says peace talks not ready for leaders' meeting - chief negotiator
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-04-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 11:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia said on Sunday that peace talks had not progressed enough for a leaders' meeting and that Moscow's position on the status of Crimea and Donbas remained unchanged.
"The draft agreement is not ready for submission to a meeting at the top," Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Telegram. "I repeat again and again: Russia's position on Crimea and Donbas remains UNCHANGED."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil's Supreme Court suspends Telegram, a key Bolsonaro platform
Russian cosmonauts wear yellow and blue
CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian football teams
Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; NASA's big, new moon rocket begins rollout en route to launch pad tests and more