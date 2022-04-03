Indian Coast Guard responds to medical emergency on-board fishing boat 50 nautical miles off Gujarat coast
Indian Coast Guard ships C-161 and C-413 on Sunday responded to a medical emergency on board the fishing boat Pawan Raj Hans approximately 50 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast.
According to an official statement, the Tandel of the boat suffered a paralytic attack and was unconscious.
A medical officer provided first aid and the patient has shifted to a government hospital in Delhi's Dwarka area. (ANI)
