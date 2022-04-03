Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard responds to medical emergency on-board fishing boat 50 nautical miles off Gujarat coast

Indian Coast Guard ships C-161 and C-413 on Sunday responded to a medical emergency on board the fishing boat Pawan Raj Hans approximately 50 nautical miles off the Gujarat coast.

Updated: 03-04-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 13:36 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to an official statement, the Tandel of the boat suffered a paralytic attack and was unconscious.

A medical officer provided first aid and the patient has shifted to a government hospital in Delhi's Dwarka area. (ANI)

