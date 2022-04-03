3 undertrial prisoners escape police custody in Tripura

Three suspected insurgents of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), facing trial in an abduction and murder case, have overpowered jail guards and escaped police custody in North Tripura district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Lalthang Reang (38), Jiban Reang (29) and Sangamani Reang (31) were arrested in connection with a case of kidnapping and murder of Litan Debnath, a trader in Unakoti district.

Three jail guards along with nine undertrial prisoners had just returned from the district and sessions court, Dharmanagar, to Kanchanpur sub jail in a prison van on Saturday when the incident happened.

''Six out of nine undertrial prisoners had alighted from the prison van and entered the jail premises. Three prisoners, suspected to be active members of NLFT, however, attacked the guards after getting off the van and fled the spot," Superintendent of Police (in-charge), North, Jermia Darlong, told PTI on Sunday.

One jail guard, Ranajoy Chakraborty, was injured in the attack, he said.

A manhunt has been launched in the district, and along the state's border with Assam and Mizoram, the SP stated, adding the incident has led to panic among local residents.