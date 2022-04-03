Left Menu

Rajasthan Police conducts flag march a day after stone-pelting on religious procession in Karauli

Rajasthan Police on Sunday conducted a flag march, a day after a stone-pelting incident took place on saturday (2 April). It occurred during a religious procession 'Shobha Yatra' in the Karauli district of Rajasthan.

ANI | Karauli (Rajasthan) | Updated: 03-04-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 14:44 IST
Rajasthan police conducts flag march in Karauli (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Police on Sunday conducted a flag march, a day after a stone-pelting incident took place on saturday (2 April). It occurred during a religious procession 'Shobha Yatra' in the Karauli district of Rajasthan. Following the incident, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the Karauli district till April 4.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to the people of state to maintain peace and asked them to stay away from the miscreants. Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "I have spoken to DG police. Police and administration are present there. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and stay away from miscreants who are present in every religion."

The Chief Minister said that he has directed the police to identify the anti-social elements. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje slammed the state government over the incident and said that the incident could have been avoided if the administration had been more vigilant.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Shobha Yatra taken out on Nav Samvatsar in Karauli by the people of the opposite mindset. Hate mentality cannot be allowed to flourish in peace-loving Rajasthan. The administration should take strict action against the culprits," she said. "If the administration had been vigilant before the Yatra, such an incident could have been averted. The atmosphere of harmony also deteriorated due to the apathy of the administration. The state government should take immediate action," Raje added.

Many people have been injured in the violence that took place in Karauli following the stone-pelting during a 'Shobha Yatra'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

