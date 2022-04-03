Left Menu

Ukraine Mykolaiv Black Sea port hit in rocket attack- Interior Ministry

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:32 IST
Several Russian rockets have hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, Anton Gerashchenko, an aide to the country's interior ministry, said on Sunday. Gerashchenko said in a social media post that local authorities had reported the attack.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

