Pakistan's army says it is not involved in politics as PM seeks to stay in office

Further details will be shared soon," a statement from his office said. Pakistan's opposition parties say the move by Pakistan's Prime Minister and his party to stop a vote seeking his ouster on Sunday, and dissolving the assembly, was unconstitutional.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:34 IST
Babar Iftikhar Image Credit: Wikipedia
Pakistan's army said on Sunday it was not involved in politics after the country was thrown into uncertainty when Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections. "Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing, told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in Sunday's developments.

The Supreme Court is aware of Sunday's political developments in the country on Sunday, the chief justice's office said. The chief justice "has taken notice of the current situation. Further details will be shared soon," a statement from his office said.

Pakistan's opposition parties say the move by Pakistan's Prime Minister and his party to stop a vote-seeking his ouster on Sunday, and dissolving the assembly, was unconstitutional.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

