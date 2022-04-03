Missing man found dead in UP's Bulandshahr

The body of a 32-year-old man, missing since March 29, was found buried in a dry bed of a canal in this district on Sunday, police said.

The family members of Dinesh, resident of Farana village, had lodged a missing report on Saturday.

The body was recovered from the dry bed of the canal near Dhankar village in Khurja dehat area, police said.

After his body was recovered, the villagers blocked the Sikandrabad road demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said the body has been sent for post-mortem and two people were arrested based on the suspicion of the family members.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

