Left Menu

Missing man found dead in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 03-04-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 16:44 IST
Missing man found dead in UP's Bulandshahr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 32-year-old man, missing since March 29, was found buried in a dry bed of a canal in this district on Sunday, police said.

The family members of Dinesh, resident of Farana village, had lodged a missing report on Saturday.

The body was recovered from the dry bed of the canal near Dhankar village in Khurja dehat area, police said.

After his body was recovered, the villagers blocked the Sikandrabad road demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said the body has been sent for post-mortem and two people were arrested based on the suspicion of the family members.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022