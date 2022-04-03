Left Menu

At least six dead, nine injured, in downtown Sacramento shooting -police

Police said several blocks were closed while they investigate, but released no details on the ages or identities of the victims. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least six people died and at least nine were injured in an early-morning shooting in Sacramento, California, the city's police department said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT) in a stretch of downtown near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and major concerts take place, the local ABC News affiliate reported. Police said several blocks were closed while they investigate, but released no details on the ages or identities of the victims. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage. The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

