Ukraine urges more sanctions over atrocities

Ukraine's top diplomat has called for tougher sanctions on Russia over growing evidence of a massacre of civilians in the suburbs of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials said earlier Sunday that scores of killed civilians have been found on the streets of Kyiv' suburbs of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel after the withdrawal of Russian troops. They said that some of the victims were shot in the head and had their hands bound.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Sunday that the killings were ''deliberate,” adding that “Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can.” He urged the West to impose an oil, gas and coal embargo, and close all ports to Russian vessels and goods. He also called for all Russian banks to be disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system.

In Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said in Berlin that “the war crimes committed by Russia are visible before the eyes of the world.” German news agency dpa reported that Steinmeier said “the images from Bucha shake me, they shake us deeply.” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock pledged to tighten sanctions against Russia but did not give details.

