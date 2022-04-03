France, Germany condemn alleged war crimes

French and German leaders on Sunday joined in growing international condemnation of alleged war crimes and civilian killings committed by Russian forces in Ukrainian towns including Bucha near Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed shock about the “terrible and horrifying footage that has reached us this weekend from Ukraine”.

“Dozens of shot civilians have been discovered in Bucha ... Streets littered with bodies. Bodies buried in makeshift conditions. There is talk of women, children and the elderly among the victims,'' he said.

He added that international organisations should be given access to the areas to independently document the atrocities.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned “in the strongest terms” the alleged “massive abuses''.

He said France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court “to ensure these acts don't go unpunished and that those responsible are being sent to trial and convicted''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)