Two non-locals shot at by militants in J-K’s Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:57 IST
Militants on Sunday evening shot at and injured two non-local persons in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

''At about 7.15 pm, terrorists fired upon two non-local persons namely Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh -- both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Litter area of Pulwama,'' a police official said.

He said they were shifted to District Hospital Pulwama in injured condition, where from Singh was referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar.

Further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

