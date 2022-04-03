Left Menu

Four killed as car falls into gorge in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:11 IST
  • India

Four people have been killed after a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Mizoram's Serchhip district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place near Chhingchhip village early on Saturday when the four people were travelling to Aizawl from Lungtan village in Khawzawl district, Serchhip Superintendent of Police Stephen Lalrinawma said.

They died on the spot and their bodies were recovered around 180 metres down the road with the help of local volunteers, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Lungtan village council vice president R Laldingliana (33), Tlangsiama (42), who also hailed from Lungtan, and Lalsangliana (47) and P C Lalremruata (47), both from Republic Vengthlang locality in Aizawl, the officer said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, he added.

