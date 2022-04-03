Left Menu

Miscreants hurl stones, damage steel mfg unit in North Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:20 IST
A group of miscreants pelted stones at a steel manufacturing unit in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal, damaging doors and windows of the facility, police said on Sunday. The incident took place within the Magarsuba industry cluster on Saturday night and investigation is underway to nab the culprits, they said.

Rohit Bindal, the owner of the unit, said the sudden attack on the steel-making facility has created panic among other factory owners in the cluster about its security and safety.

West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said the district administration has been asked to take stern action against those involved in this act of “hooliganism”. “Industrialists need not fear such stray incidents,” he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

