Miscreants hurl stones, damage steel mfg unit in North Bengal
The incident took place within the Magarsuba industry cluster on Saturday night and investigation is underway to nab the culprits, they said.Rohit Bindal, the owner of the unit, said the sudden attack on the steel-making facility has created panic among other factory owners in the cluster about its security and safety.West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said the district administration has been asked to take stern action against those involved in this act of hooliganism.
- Country:
- India
A group of miscreants pelted stones at a steel manufacturing unit in Jalpaiguri district of North Bengal, damaging doors and windows of the facility, police said on Sunday. The incident took place within the Magarsuba industry cluster on Saturday night and investigation is underway to nab the culprits, they said.
Rohit Bindal, the owner of the unit, said the sudden attack on the steel-making facility has created panic among other factory owners in the cluster about its security and safety.
West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said the district administration has been asked to take stern action against those involved in this act of “hooliganism”. “Industrialists need not fear such stray incidents,” he asserted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Industrialists
- Partha Chatterjee
- Magarsuba
- Jalpaiguri
- North Bengal
ALSO READ
PM Modi, top BJP leaders, industrialists to attend Adityanath's oath ceremony
Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh, religious leaders, industrialists invited to Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony
LS members voice concern on raids on industrialists
Opportunities to invest in Tamil Nadu galore, CM tells industrialists in Dubai
Opportunities to invest in Tamil Nadu galore: CM Stalin to industrialists in Dubai